Police ordered to mobilize security apparatus for better output

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2020 ) :Islamabad Police have decided to tighten the security in the city and also ensured extra deployment in the various areas to avert any untoward incident.

The decision to this effect was made by Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar in a meeting presided over by him. DIG (Headquarters), DIG (Operations), DG (Safe City), all SSPs, AIG Special Branch, AIG (Operations), Additional SP and Zonal SP attended the meeting.

The IGP directed for effective security measures in the city besides enhancing vigilance and patrolling steps. He also asked to maintain high alert security at Red Zone and strict checking to be ensured at its exit and entry points.

He also directed to enhance security measures at official and non-official buildings and conduct mock exercise to avoid any untoward incident.

He ordered combing and search oration in the slum areas while extra vigilance at entry and exit points of the city. He has directed for extra deployment of police personnel and security measures at important locations of the city including buildings, markets, important chowks and signals. He also directed to provide bullet proof jackets to policemen performing duties at pickets.

The IGP directed to ensure high vigilance and strict patrolling measures in various sectors and residential areas of the city.

Islamabad police chief said that police commandoes should be deputed around sensitive locations and important buildings. Special police teams should be constituted by each police station for effective patrolling in its respective jurisdiction, he added.

Rescue15 have been also directed for strict patrolling and keep in touch with the heads of police stations for ensuring security.

The IGP directed AIG (Special Branch) to conduct survey along with Operational Police about unnecessary entry and exit points. The SSP (Traffic) was asked to hold `Darbar' and brief the policemen about security measures.

Islamabad police chief said that CTD personnel should remain always ready to thwart any untoward incident. He asked to review security arrangements in place at District Kutchery and High court.

Islamabad Traffic police was directed to launch campaign by using cameras of Safe City against those vehicles having fancy number plates. It was directed to enhance security of police stations and barracks and ensure effective security arrangements in coordination with other law enforcement agencies. No laxity in this regard would be tolerated, the IGP maintained.

The IGP also appealed all the citizens to remain extra vigilant and inform police in case of observing any suspect.