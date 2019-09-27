UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Police Ordered To Perform Rescue Work In Karachi

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 27th September 2019 | 05:28 PM

Police ordered to perform rescue work in Karachi

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh Dr. Syed Kaleem Imam ordered the police to ensure rescue and relief work in their respective jurisdictions following heavy rainfall across the province in general and Karachi in particular

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2019 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh Dr. Syed Kaleem Imam ordered the police to ensure rescue and relief work in their respective jurisdictions following heavy rainfall across the province in general and Karachi in particular.

He directed to ensure proper traffic management specially on low lying roads, according to a statement.

The Sindh Police Chief said that all Station House Officers (SHOs) should remain on field along with their official vehicles to rescue citizens affected due to rains.

He also directed to contact with electric and other relatedorganizations to keep people specially children safe from rain-related incidents.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Police Vehicles Traffic All From Rains

Recent Stories

The nation observed solidarity with Kashmiris

2 minutes ago

Kashmir Solidarity Day marked in Ghulam Muhammad M ..

3 minutes ago

Action taken against public transporters for charg ..

3 minutes ago

Tough new restrictions imposed in Indian Occupied ..

4 minutes ago

Concern expressed continued fall in the manufactur ..

12 minutes ago

NUST Nominated as Cohort for Millennium Fellows fo ..

19 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.