Police ordered to perform rescue work in Karachi

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2019 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh Dr. Syed Kaleem Imam ordered the police to ensure rescue and relief work in their respective jurisdictions following heavy rainfall across the province in general and Karachi in particular.

He directed to ensure proper traffic management specially on low lying roads, according to a statement.

The Sindh Police Chief said that all Station House Officers (SHOs) should remain on field along with their official vehicles to rescue citizens affected due to rains.

He also directed to contact with electric and other relatedorganizations to keep people specially children safe from rain-related incidents.