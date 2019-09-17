Additional district and sessions judge (ADSJ) Zulfiqar Ahmad Naeem on Tuesday ordered police to record statement of a man who had accused an MPA and his brother and five others for their role in the killing of his minor daughter

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2019 ) :Additional district and sessions judge (ADSJ) Zulfiqar Ahmad Naeem on Tuesday ordered police to record statement of a man who had accused an MPA and his brother and five others for their role in the killing of his minor daughter.

Complainant Muhammad Sabir informed the court that his seven year old daughter Hasina Bibi used to work at the house of MPA Wasif Mazhar Raan. He said that body of his daughter was found from a canal in Qadirpur Raan area in May 2019.

He said that when he reached police station for registration of FIR, he was kidnapped by the accused who subjected him to torture. He said that police was not registering FIR. Other persons he named as accused in his application filed under section 22-A included Atif Mazhar, Jafar, Muhammad Khan, driver Jani Baloch, Haji Manzoor Mochi and Aslam gunman.

The Judge ordered SHO Qadirpur Raan to record the statement of complainant under section 154 of Cr.P.C and proceed in accordance with the law.