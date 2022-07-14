Police ordered to remain vigil against elements creating ethnic differences

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2022 ) :Additional Inspector General of Police - Karachi Javed Alam Odho on Thursday ordered all the zonal Deputy IGPs to keep a vigil eye on elements creating ethnic hatred for their political gains.

He said Karachi Police would deal with such elements with iron hands, according to a spokesman for Karachi Police.

Karachi Police chief said strict legal action will be taken against any person / persons who try to take the law into their own hands and harm the life and property of any citizen.

The citizens were requested to immediately inform the area police if any such incident take place any where in the megalopolis.