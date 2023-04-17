UrduPoint.com

Police Organise Refresher Course For Officers

Sumaira FH Published April 17, 2023 | 08:28 PM

Police organise refresher course for officers

Under the direction of Regional Police Officer (RPO) Captain (retd) Muhammad Sohail Chaudhry, a one-day refresher course was organized for police officers of Multan Region to improve investigative techniques here on Monday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2023 ) :Under the direction of Regional Police Officer (RPO) Captain (retd) Muhammad Sohail Chaudhry, a one-day refresher course was organized for police officers of Multan Region to improve investigative techniques here on Monday.

The refresher course was organized at Police Lines in which 32 police officers were given basic training. A special forensic expert was invited from Lahore who informed the police officers about serial numbers of stolen vehicles, tampered vehicles and made it possible to identify persons having a criminal record.

Junior Forensic Expert Umar Tayyab Ayub, delivered a lecture on AVLC Multan Police and vehicle checking officials on emergency helpline 15 while Data Processing Officer Asim explained how to use the software CMS, CRM, Hotel Eye travel eye / smart eye, E-Gadget E-police post in PSRMiS Polcom.

In-charge Regional Training Centre (RTC) SI Rao Muhammad Naveed explained the objectives of the course and Assistant Sub-Inspector Imran Jalil and Kamran Shah gave practical training to police officers about marking of tempered vehicles by which the identification of stolen and tampered vehicles can be made possible.

Similarly, e-post has also been introduced for blockage points, with the aim of bringing criminals and advertising offenders into legal custody.

The RPO Capt (retd) Muhammad Sohail Chaudhry said that continuity of courses will be maintained to keep the Regional Police up-to-date with latest techniques and to provide opportunities to officers to participate in the refresher course.

