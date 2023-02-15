UrduPoint.com

Police Organises Weapon Handling Refresher Course

In line with special directives of District Police Officer Sargodha (DPO), Muhammad Faisal Kamran, Sargodha Police conducted a special weapons handling refresher course on Wednesday, under the supervision of in-charge Elite Force Sargodha

In line with special directives of District Police Officer Sargodha (DPO), Muhammad Faisal Kamran, Sargodha Police conducted a special weapons handling refresher course on Wednesday, under the supervision of in-charge Elite Force Sargodha.

A large number of constables, assistant sub-inspectors (ASIs) and inspectors from the division participated in the course .

The course would continue for more than a week.

In-charge Elite police and senior officers of police would give deliver lectures regarding weapons handling during the course.

DPO Sargodha Muhammad Faisal Kamran said that state was utilising all possible resources for a professional and skilful police.

