Police organize awareness lectures against kite flying, aerial firing

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2025) Rawalpindi district police on the directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Syed Khalid Hamdani here on Monday organized awareness lectures in different educational institutions against kite flying and aerial firing.

According to a police spokesman, an awareness campaign was launched to prevent kite flying and aerial firing. Awareness lectures were organized in educational institutions by police officers and the students were informed about the harms of kite flying and aerial firing.

Lectures were given in educational institutions in the jurisdiction of Morgah, Gunjmandi and Waris Khan police stations. Awareness walks were also organized along with the lectures.

The walks were organized in the jurisdiction of Race Course police station to prevent kite flying, in which a large number of police officers, traders, reconciliation committee members and citizens participated.

The kite flying and aerial firing are dangerous, life-threatening and punishable crimes. Kite flying and aerial firing could harm not only a person’s own life but also the lives of others citizens, he added.

Kite flying has been declared a non-bailable crime and those involved could be punished with imprisonment from 3 to 7 years. Involvement in kite flying could endanger the lives of the children.

The parents should keep an eye on their children and prevent them from this dangerous game. Legal action will also be taken against the owners of the roofs which will be used for kite flying and aerial firing, he said.

He urged the citizens particularly parents to come forward and play a role to control the kite flying and aerial firing.