Police Organize Awareness Walk Against Kite Flying
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 24, 2025 | 03:50 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2025) Rawalpindi district police on the directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Syed Khalid Hamdani here on Friday organized a walk to sensitize the masses regarding the hazards and prevention of kite flying.
The awareness walk was conducted in the areas of Wah Cantt and Taxila Police Stations.
A large number of traders, students, citizens and Station House Officers (SHOs) participated in the awareness walk.
The aim of the walk was to provide awareness to the citizens about the harms of the kite flying and its prevention.
Special awareness pamphlets were distributed during the walk and awareness banners were also displayed at different points.
The kite flying is a dangerous game and it’s a crime. After the amendment in the law, kite flying is a non-bailable crime, which could be punished with imprisonment from 03 to 07 years and a fine of Rs 500,000 to 5 million.
All available resources are being utilized to prevent kite flying, the CPO said adding, the civil society, citizens especially parents should discourage kite flying.
Recent Stories
PTI refuses to attend negotiation committee meeting called by NA speaker
Saif Ali Khan opens up about attack on him at home
Brazilian Cinema in UAE: 'Ocean of Mothers' explores joys, struggles, power of f ..
EAD suspends operations of two industrial facilities for violating regulations, ..
Gold production in China rises by 0.56% in 2024
Davos 2025: IHC focuses on addressing pressing global challenges
Abdullah bin Zayed, Hungarian Foreign Minister discuss cooperation, regional dev ..
UAE role model in promoting tolerance, coexistence: Indonesian Ulema Council
SAF announces winners of Sharjah Film Platform 7 Short Film Production Grant
653 aid trucks enter Gaza Strip in 24 hours, UN says
Bank of Japan raises policy rate to 0.5%, highest in 17 years
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 January 2025
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Police constable kidnapped, house set on fire19 seconds ago
-
Sports Gala, PUKAAR Magazine launch at KMU22 seconds ago
-
Police organize awareness walk against kite flying25 seconds ago
-
IFA takes action against unhygienic restaurants10 minutes ago
-
Spurious fertilizers seized10 minutes ago
-
Three alleged dacoits held10 minutes ago
-
Registrar challenges contempt of court, 6-member bench constituted30 minutes ago
-
Woman killed in road accident30 minutes ago
-
Police arrest peddlers, recover drugs30 minutes ago
-
DG Khan new commissioner stresses teamwork for CM’s initiatives enforcement30 minutes ago
-
Two injured criminals arrested, two escaped in encounter with Rattaamral police30 minutes ago
-
Three persons arrested for thrashing teacher40 minutes ago