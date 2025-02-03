Police Organize Awareness Walk Against Kite Flying
Muhammad Irfan Published February 03, 2025 | 03:40 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2025) Rawalpindi district police on the directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Syed Khalid Hamdani here on Monday organized a walk to sensitize the masses regarding the hazards and prevention of kite flying.
The awareness walk was conducted in the area of Waris Khan Police Station. A large number of traders, students, citizens and Station House Officer (SHO) Waris Khan Police Station participated in the awareness walk.
The aim of the walk was to provide awareness to the citizens about the harms of the kite flying and its prevention.
Special awareness pamphlets were distributed during the walk and awareness banners were also displayed at different points.
The kite flying is a dangerous game and it’s a crime. After the amendment in the law, kite flying is a non-bailable crime, which could be punished with imprisonment from 03 to 07 years and a fine of Rs 500,000 to 5 million.
Rawalpindi District Police on the directives of the CPO are utilizing all available resources to prevent kite flying, he said adding, the civil society, citizens especially parents should discourage kite flying.
