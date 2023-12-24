Police organize Christmas cake cutting ceremony for Christian officers

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2023) A Christmas cake-cutting ceremony was organized here on Sunday for the officers belonging to the Christian community of Rawalpindi Police, said a police spokesman.

Senior Superintendent Police (SSP) Operations, Flight Lieutenant (R) Hafiz Kamran Asghar, DSP Admin, DSP Security Tahir Sikandar and Christian Police Officers of Rawalpindi Police and their families participated in the ceremony. SSP Operations cut the Christmas cake with policemen and their children.

The SSP congratulated the policemen and their children on Christmas with gifts and wished them well. The purpose of the event is to share in your happiness, said SSP Operations. He further said that Rawalpindi Police join you in the joy of the Christmas festival.

Foolproof security would be provided to churches, Christian localities and the community, Hafiz Kamran Asghar added.He said that all measures were being taken for the welfare of the force as per the vision of the Inspector General of Police, Punjab.