Open Menu

Police Organize Christmas Cake Cutting Ceremony For Christian Officers

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 24, 2023 | 04:20 PM

Police organize Christmas cake cutting ceremony for Christian officers

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2023) A Christmas cake-cutting ceremony was organized here on Sunday for the officers belonging to the Christian community of Rawalpindi Police, said a police spokesman.

Senior Superintendent Police (SSP) Operations, Flight Lieutenant (R) Hafiz Kamran Asghar, DSP Admin, DSP Security Tahir Sikandar and Christian Police Officers of Rawalpindi Police and their families participated in the ceremony. SSP Operations cut the Christmas cake with policemen and their children.

The SSP congratulated the policemen and their children on Christmas with gifts and wished them well. The purpose of the event is to share in your happiness, said SSP Operations. He further said that Rawalpindi Police join you in the joy of the Christmas festival.

Foolproof security would be provided to churches, Christian localities and the community, Hafiz Kamran Asghar added.He said that all measures were being taken for the welfare of the force as per the vision of the Inspector General of Police, Punjab.

Related Topics

Police Punjab Christmas Rawalpindi Sunday Christian Event All Share

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 December 2023

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 December 2023

8 hours ago
 Football: English Premier League results

Football: English Premier League results

17 hours ago
 Football: English Premier League table

Football: English Premier League table

17 hours ago
 Football: Italian Serie A results - 1st update

Football: Italian Serie A results - 1st update

17 hours ago
 Christmas celebrations held at PHC

Christmas celebrations held at PHC

17 hours ago
UNSC resolution on Gaza aid slammed as ‘insuffic ..

UNSC resolution on Gaza aid slammed as ‘insufficient’, prompting ceasefire c ..

17 hours ago
 BFC Rawalpindi to be inaugurated on Jan 15: Secret ..

BFC Rawalpindi to be inaugurated on Jan 15: Secretary Industries

17 hours ago
 KP govt revives Pakistan Arts and Crafts Gallery a ..

KP govt revives Pakistan Arts and Crafts Gallery at Islamabad

17 hours ago
 Maryam Nawaz files nomination papers from NA-119, ..

Maryam Nawaz files nomination papers from NA-119, NA-120

17 hours ago
 Seven killed, 1,285 injured in accidents in Punjab

Seven killed, 1,285 injured in accidents in Punjab

17 hours ago
 Fawad, Murtaza Solangi, Governor Wali hold talks w ..

Fawad, Murtaza Solangi, Governor Wali hold talks with protesters from Balochista ..

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan