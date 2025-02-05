Police organize flag march on Kashmir Day

MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2025) The district police here on Wednesday organized a flag march to express solidarity with Kashmir people on the occasion of Kashmir Solidarity Day and Kashmiris residing in the city also participated in the march.

SSP Mirpurkhas and Shabir Ahmad Sethar led the march.

DSPs, DSP CIA, SHOs of all police stations, in-charge CIA, SHO woman police station, In-charge 15, and other police officers and officials participated in the march.

Shabir Ahmad Sethar told APP that the flag march was organized from the police complex Mirpurkhas, which passed through different areas of the city and culminated at the police line headquarters.

He said that the purpose of the flag march was to express solidarity with the Kashmiri brothers and stand side by side with them for their right to self-determination, adding that India had always tried unsuccessfully to link the freedom struggle of the oppressed Kashmiris with terrorism.

He said that India had failed to-date to suppress the spirit of freedom despite abrogating the special status of Illegal Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

