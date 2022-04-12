Police organize seminar on women safety app, harassment, violence cell

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2022 ) :Women can access to police and other law enforcers by a single click through women safety application in case of any urgency.

City Police Officer (CPO) Khurrram Shahzad Haider stated this during an awareness seminar on "Women Safety Application and Anti Women Harassment & Violence Cell " here at Nishtar Medical University (NMU) on Tuesday.

He informed that police were making all out efforts to ensure safety of women, adding that students must be aware of good, bad touch, child abuse and its types, harassment and its kinds.

He apprised participants about domestic violence and anti women harassment & violence centre set up by police.

He delivered a detail lecture on the topic during the seminar which was attended by a good number of students, doctors and police officers.

The CPO informed the participants regarding down loading and usage of application besides different phone numbers which could be contacted in case of emergency.

SP Cantt, Hassan Afzal, SDPO, Saleem Akhtar and In charge Anti Women Harassment Cell Qurat-ul-Ain besides MS Nishtar, Dr Amjad Chandio, AMS Dr Irfan Arshad and others were present.