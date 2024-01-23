Police Organize Training Workshops For Election Security
Sumaira FH Published January 23, 2024 | 08:04 PM
The Sanghar district police was conducting training workshops for the personnel performing security duties in connection with upcoming general elections, and 6 centers were established across the district for two-day training sessions
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2024) The Sanghar district police was conducting training workshops for the personnel performing security duties in connection with upcoming general elections, and 6 centers were established across the district for two-day training sessions.
According to the details, as per the directives of IG Sindh Police, the training sessions of police personnel have been organized to perform security duty in Sanghar district regarding "General Election 2024".
In this regard, training centers have been established across the district under the supervision of all SDPOs, in which experienced trainers were providing training to police personnel about security duties.
These centers were established in Sanjhoro, Jhol, Khipro, Shahdadpur and Tandoadam talukas along with the police line Sanghar. The purpose of the training was to create a sense of security in the people during the election, to ensure law and order, to ensure the safety of the polling staff and election materials.
Recent Stories
Severe cold wave continues to grip Kashmir
District administration provides rosthetic limbs to people with disabilities
Excise teams constituted to clear educational institutions of drugs
HESCO delegation raises concerns over anti-theft campaign challenges
Two-day PAECO workshop to start on Wednesday
FBISE arranges english speech contest for mental development, grooming of studen ..
Indian journalist says consecration of Ram temple signals: Muslims don't belong ..
Tajik outgoing envoy in Pakistan calls on PM
Distillery unearthed, two suspects held
Man robbed of cash in Attock
FOSPAH for creating awareness for property rights act among women
Lahore, Karachi, Multan emerge winners in 6th round of National Women's T20 Tour ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Severe cold wave continues to grip Kashmir1 minute ago
-
Excise teams constituted to clear educational institutions of drugs1 minute ago
-
HESCO delegation raises concerns over anti-theft campaign challenges1 minute ago
-
Two-day PAECO workshop to start on Wednesday3 minutes ago
-
FBISE arranges english speech contest for mental development, grooming of students4 minutes ago
-
Tajik outgoing envoy in Pakistan calls on PM7 minutes ago
-
Distillery unearthed, two suspects held7 minutes ago
-
Man robbed of cash in Attock3 minutes ago
-
FOSPAH for creating awareness for property rights act among women3 minutes ago
-
CPDI condemns unlawful removal of Punjab Information Commission's members7 minutes ago
-
Couple dies of asphyxia in Swat55 seconds ago
-
Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Haji Ghulam Ali visits fire affected Time Center Plaza57 seconds ago