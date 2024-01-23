Police organize training workshops for election security

The Sanghar district police was conducting training workshops for the personnel performing security duties in connection with upcoming general elections, and 6 centers were established across the district for two-day training sessions

According to the details, as per the directives of IG Sindh Police, the training sessions of police personnel have been organized to perform security duty in Sanghar district regarding "General Election 2024".

In this regard, training centers have been established across the district under the supervision of all SDPOs, in which experienced trainers were providing training to police personnel about security duties.

These centers were established in Sanjhoro, Jhol, Khipro, Shahdadpur and Tandoadam talukas along with the police line Sanghar. The purpose of the training was to create a sense of security in the people during the election, to ensure law and order, to ensure the safety of the polling staff and election materials.