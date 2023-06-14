Police organized free medical camp

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2023 ) :Sargodha Police on Wednesday organized a free medical camp aimed to provide better healthcare facilities to destitute people here at Police Lines.

Police said on Wednesday that a full penal of specialist doctors provided services to a total of 300 patients including 120 men, 80 children and 100 women in the camp.

DPO Sargodha said that police was striving for the welfare of the masses and would continue taking such steps to highlight the soft and positive role in society.