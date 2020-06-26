UrduPoint.com
Police Organizes A Walk In Connection With 'World Drug Eradication Day'

Police organizes a walk in connection with 'World Drug Eradication Day'

HANGU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2020 ) :A rally was organized by the Hangu Police in connection with the 'World Drug Eradication Day' on Friday to create awareness among the people against the harmful effects of drugs.

The rally was led by Assistant Commissioner Umar Awais Kayani and DSP Headquarters Hafiz Muhammad Nazir Khan. On the occasion, the assistant commissioner and the DSP while talking to media persons appealed to the civil society, citizens, parents and all sections of the society to play their role in eradication of drugs.

The also appealed to the people to extend their cooperation to the government, police department and quarters concerned in highlighting the negative effects of the drugs over the society and humanity and to create awareness among the people against this menace.

DSP Headquarters District Police Hafiz Muhammad Nazir Khan said the police has taken strict measures against drug smugglers, and drug dealers. The District Drug Inspector was also active against the menace, he informed the gathering during the rally. The DSP said that drug addicts deserve special attention of their loved ones and members of the society.

The International Day against Drug abuse and Illicit Trafficking was a United Nations International Day against drug abuse and the illegal drug trade. It is observed annually on June 26, since 1989.

