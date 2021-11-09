UrduPoint.com

Police Organizes Blood Donation Camp

District Police organized a day-long blood donation camp in collaboration with Fatimid Foundation in the SSP office on Monday

SUJAWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2021 ) :District Police organized a day-long blood donation camp in collaboration with Fatimid Foundation in the SSP office on Monday.

On the directives of SSP Sujawal officers and jawans of police stations,different units and offices donated their blood.

Staff of Fatimid foundation Hyderabad center and SSP office Sujwal were also present.

SSP Sujawal Syed Imdad Muhammad Shah visited blood donation camp and lauded the gesture of police officers and jawans for blood donation.

Later, Fatimid Foundation's team awarded a commendation certificate to SSP Sujawal for extending cooperation in organizing blood donation camp and making better arrangements.

