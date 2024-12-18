Police organizes blood donation camp for children

On the instructions of Inspector General of Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar, a blood donation camp was organized at the Central Police Office for children affected by Thalassemia and Hemophilia, here on Wednesday

The camp was set up in collaboration with a private welfare organization, Sundas Foundation, where police employees donated blood. DIG Welfare Ghazi Muhammad Salahuddin, DIG Establishment I Dr. Suleman Sultan Rana, and AIG Welfare Amara Shirazi, along with a large number of senior officers and employees, donated blood for children affected by Thalassemia.

Renowned actor Khalid Abbas Dar made a special appearance at the Blood Donation Camp and praised the police's blood donation initiative. The camp was also attended by children affected by Thalassemia and Hemophilia and their parents, who had a special presence.

The IG Punjab said that Punjab Police stands shoulder to shoulder with the health department and private welfare organizations in the fight against Thalassemia and will continue to contribute its utmost in this noble cause. He directed that blood donation camps be set up in all field formations and units for children affected by Thalassemia. He further emphasized that Punjab Police is not only engaged in protecting the lives and property of the public but is also actively working towards community policing.

DIG Welfare Punjab Ghazi Salahuddin shared that Punjab Police is providing a monthly stipend of 15,000 rupees to 157 children affected by Thalassemia.

Director of Blood Management at Sundas Foundation, Major Tariq Maqbool, and Dr. Atta Ullah Roshni praised Punjab Police for their blood donation initiative.