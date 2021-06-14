Police organizes blood donation camp for thalesimea kids

(@FahadShabbir)

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2021 ) :Police is not only a source of the sense of security and safety for the people, but it also plays an important role in the welfare of the people, said District Police Officer Muhammad Ali Waseem here on Monday.

The DPO was visiting Blood Donation Camp for Thalesimea patients, established for 25 affected kids. Wasim said that the police would continue to support the patient kids. He stated that police officials were ready to offer all sorts of services.

On this occasion, the heirs of the Thalesimea kids appreciated the kind gesture of the police officials.

The DPO also urged the citizens to play their due role in maintaining the health of the ailing kids.