Police Organizes Blood Donation Camp For Thalassaemia Patients

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Tue 31st March 2020 | 11:15 PM

Police organizes blood donation camp for thalassaemia patients

Tue 31st March 2020 | 11:15 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2020 ) :Police had organised a blood donation camp for thalassemia suffering children at Police Line Headquarter here on Tuesday, informed police spokesman.

Over 50 police officials donated blood for the thalassemia patients.

Addressing on this occasion, City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Ahsan Younas said helping the thalassemia suffering children was the joint responsibility of all the stakeholders of the society as lives of thalassemia children depends on blood transfusion thus a blood donation camp held for contribution from police department.

Rawalpindi Police was ready to support organizations which are struggling for elimination of thalassaemia from society.

He appealed the philanthropist to come forward and play their due role to thalassemia suffering children to save precious lives.

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

