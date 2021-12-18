UrduPoint.com

Police Organizes Training Session For Volunteers

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sat 18th December 2021 | 10:14 PM

Police organizes training session for volunteers

Police organized a training session for volunteers in order to enable them perform security duties during Christmas here on Saturday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2021 ) :Police organized a training session for volunteers in order to enable them perform security duties during Christmas here on Saturday.

In line with special directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Khurram Shahzad Haider, the security branch in collaboration with joint task team, CTD, Elite Force, Civil Defence, Rescue 1122 and other departments organized a training session for volunteers going to be deployed on security duty during Christmas.

The volunteers were trained regarding comprehensive physical checking of everyone at walk through gates.

The senior officers urged volunteers to perform duties in alert position and prepared themselves to deal any emergency like situation. The volunteers were asked to inform concerned police officer in case of any suspicious person or activity.

Related Topics

Police Christmas Alert Rescue 1122

Recent Stories

Paris cancels New Year fireworks as Omicron fears ..

Paris cancels New Year fireworks as Omicron fears deepen

1 minute ago
 3 more test Covid positive in Balochistan

3 more test Covid positive in Balochistan

1 minute ago
 US Senate confirms Bauer as envoy to France

US Senate confirms Bauer as envoy to France

1 minute ago
 Asad Umar, Ali Zaidi inaugurate restored Mahmoudab ..

Asad Umar, Ali Zaidi inaugurate restored Mahmoudabad Nullah

1 minute ago
 US Labor Department Welcomes Appeals Court Reinsta ..

US Labor Department Welcomes Appeals Court Reinstating Vaccination Rules for Lar ..

56 minutes ago
 Two terrorists killed amid clearance operation in ..

Two terrorists killed amid clearance operation in Boya, North Wazirstan: ISPR

56 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.