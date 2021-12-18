Police organizes training session for volunteers

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2021 ) :Police organized a training session for volunteers in order to enable them perform security duties during Christmas here on Saturday.

In line with special directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Khurram Shahzad Haider, the security branch in collaboration with joint task team, CTD, Elite Force, Civil Defence, Rescue 1122 and other departments organized a training session for volunteers going to be deployed on security duty during Christmas.

The volunteers were trained regarding comprehensive physical checking of everyone at walk through gates.

The senior officers urged volunteers to perform duties in alert position and prepared themselves to deal any emergency like situation. The volunteers were asked to inform concerned police officer in case of any suspicious person or activity.