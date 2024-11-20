Open Menu

Police Organizes Walk To Strengthen Peace, Security In Capital

Sumaira FH Published November 20, 2024 | 11:28 PM

Police organizes walk to strengthen peace, security in Capital

The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police on Wednesday organized a significant walk to promote peace and security in the city, with senior officers, traffic police, Dolphin Squad, and officers from all districts participating

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2024) The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police on Wednesday organized a significant walk to promote peace and security in the city, with senior officers, traffic police, Dolphin Squad, and officers from all districts participating.

A public relation officer told APP that, the main objective of the walk was not only to improve the law and order situation in the city but also to express the police's commitment to fostering unity and solidarity.

The walk started from D-Chowk and ended at China Chowk, where police officers interacted with citizens to raise awareness about the importance of peace.

The ICT Police hopes that the city's peace-loving citizens will support these efforts and contribute to ensuring safety and security in the city.

IG Ali Nasir Rizvi stated, "Our aim is to not only make Islamabad the safest city in Pakistan but also to promote a sense of unity among its residents."

APP-rzr-mkz

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Police Law And Order China Traffic Nasir All From Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

LHC expresses satisfaction on Punjab govt's smog c ..

LHC expresses satisfaction on Punjab govt's smog control efforts

39 seconds ago
 Germany power past Canada to reach Davis Cup semis

Germany power past Canada to reach Davis Cup semis

4 minutes ago
 Under-fire Spain minister defends agencies' role i ..

Under-fire Spain minister defends agencies' role in floods

4 minutes ago
 Stock markets retreat ahead of Nvidia earnings

Stock markets retreat ahead of Nvidia earnings

11 minutes ago
 Grand Finale of All Sindh Youth Spelling Bee Compe ..

Grand Finale of All Sindh Youth Spelling Bee Competition 2024 held at Hayat Sch ..

4 minutes ago
 Australia's Kerevi banned for Morgan tackle

Australia's Kerevi banned for Morgan tackle

4 minutes ago
'Rust' premieres three years after on-set shooting ..

'Rust' premieres three years after on-set shooting death

27 seconds ago
 Belarusian twins missing on Turkish mountain found ..

Belarusian twins missing on Turkish mountain found alive

29 seconds ago
 Ford to cut 4,000 jobs in Europe

Ford to cut 4,000 jobs in Europe

30 seconds ago
 NA Standing Committee visits Pakistan Steel Mills

NA Standing Committee visits Pakistan Steel Mills

32 seconds ago
 Stock markets retreat ahead of Nvidia earnings

Stock markets retreat ahead of Nvidia earnings

11 minutes ago
 U.S. vetoes Gaza ceasefire resolution at U.N. Secu ..

U.S. vetoes Gaza ceasefire resolution at U.N. Security Council

33 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan