Police organizes walk to strengthen peace, security in Capital

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2024) The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police on Wednesday organized a significant walk to promote peace and security in the city, with senior officers, traffic police, Dolphin Squad, and officers from all districts participating.

A public relation officer told APP that, the main objective of the walk was not only to improve the law and order situation in the city but also to express the police's commitment to fostering unity and solidarity.

The walk started from D-Chowk and ended at China Chowk, where police officers interacted with citizens to raise awareness about the importance of peace.

The ICT Police hopes that the city's peace-loving citizens will support these efforts and contribute to ensuring safety and security in the city.

IG Ali Nasir Rizvi stated, "Our aim is to not only make Islamabad the safest city in Pakistan but also to promote a sense of unity among its residents."

