Police organizes workshop for improvement in investigation

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2021 ) :The district police on Monday organized a workshop for Investigation officers for improvement in Investigation system.

As per directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Munir Masood Marth, workshop was organized to to trained the Investigation officers about latest techniques being used internationally in Investigation system.

SSP Investigations Capt (retd) Muhammad Amir Khan, DSP Investigations Shabina Kareem and In charge Investigations Inspector Muhammad Arshad delivered lectures to the participants.

The participants were informed that Investigation on merit was key to provide justice to masses and poor Investigation only provide relief to criminals.

They asked Investigation officers to collect all evidences from the crime scene and send parcel to laboratory.

The Investigation officers were also directed to complete Investigation of pending cases as soon as possible.