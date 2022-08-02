Police organizes workshop on "Police Response to Protests"

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2022 ) :South Zone Police on Monday organized a day-long workshop titled "Police Response to Protests" at Karachi Police Training Center (KPTS) Garden.

Addressing the workshop, Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIGP) South, Sharjeel Kharal said dealing with the protesters was the most challenging task for the police.

Police Officers should be kept in mind the rights of the citizens while dealing protesters.

He said that it was the utmost responsibility of police to protect public, government property from damages during demonstrations.

South zone police chief said the session also focused on training for the use of force and more practical courses will also be conducted in this regard.

Renowned lawyer Iqbal Dehtho, Advocate High Court Shanti Devi, Communication Specialist and Social Activist Mehwish Syed, SP Headquarters Ali Mardan Khoso gave detailed information to the participants of the seminar. 30 women police officers and personnel of South Zone Police participated in the workshop.

The DIGP South distributed certificates among the participants of the workshop.

DIGP South announced CC-II certificates and cash rewards for the women police officers who participated in the seminar.