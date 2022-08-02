UrduPoint.com

Police Organizes Workshop On "Police Response To Protests"

Umer Jamshaid Published August 02, 2022 | 01:20 AM

Police organizes workshop on "Police Response to Protests"

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2022 ) :South Zone Police on Monday organized a day-long workshop titled "Police Response to Protests" at Karachi Police Training Center (KPTS) Garden.

Addressing the workshop, Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIGP) South, Sharjeel Kharal said dealing with the protesters was the most challenging task for the police.

Police Officers should be kept in mind the rights of the citizens while dealing protesters.

He said that it was the utmost responsibility of police to protect public, government property from damages during demonstrations.

South zone police chief said the session also focused on training for the use of force and more practical courses will also be conducted in this regard.

Renowned lawyer Iqbal Dehtho, Advocate High Court Shanti Devi, Communication Specialist and Social Activist Mehwish Syed, SP Headquarters Ali Mardan Khoso gave detailed information to the participants of the seminar. 30 women police officers and personnel of South Zone Police participated in the workshop.

The DIGP South distributed certificates among the participants of the workshop.

DIGP South announced CC-II certificates and cash rewards for the women police officers who participated in the seminar.

Related Topics

Karachi Police Mardan Women From Government Court

Recent Stories

Prime Minister expresses concern over disappearanc ..

Prime Minister expresses concern over disappearance of army helicopter

37 minutes ago
 Pakistan's Faiza shines in women squash event

Pakistan's Faiza shines in women squash event

37 minutes ago
 Iran says 'optimistic' after EU proposal for nucle ..

Iran says 'optimistic' after EU proposal for nuclear deal

37 minutes ago
 Truss wins UK cabinet backing as voting begins in ..

Truss wins UK cabinet backing as voting begins in PM contest

39 minutes ago
 PPP will not leave people alone in troubles: Bilaw ..

PPP will not leave people alone in troubles: Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

2 hours ago
 11 die, 4 injured as house collapses in Poonch vil ..

11 die, 4 injured as house collapses in Poonch village

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.