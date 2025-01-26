Police Organizing Walks To Spread Awareness Against Kite Flying, Aerial Firing
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 26, 2025 | 02:20 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2025) Rawalpindi district police on the directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Syed Khalid Hamdani are organizing awareness walks in different areas to spread awareness against kite flying and aerial firing.
According to a police spokesman, awareness walks were organized in Taxila, Gujar Khan and Bani areas in which a large number of citizens, including public representatives, police, administration, and students, participated.
During the walks, people were informed about the life-threatening risks posed by the dangerous activity of kite flying and aerial firing.
The participants reiterated their commitment to cease kite making and flying through all possible means.
They expressed their determination to avoid engaging in this hazardous activity and pledged to abide by the law by refraining from kite flying.
In their message, the participants emphasized that no sport should take precedence over human life.
Kite flying is considered a criminal offence, and every citizen must respect the law and refrain from engaging in it.
The spokesman said that a series of awareness walks were being organized regarding prevention of kite flying and aerial firing.
Special awareness pamphlets were being distributed during the walks and awareness banners were also displayed at different points.
Kite flying is a dangerous game and it’s a crime. After the amendment in the law, kite flying is a non-bailable offence, and those found involved in the activity could be punished with imprisonment from 3 to 7 years and a fine amounting to Rs 500,000 to 5 million, said CPO Syed Khalid Hamdani. He further said that all available resources are being utilized to prevent kite flying.
The CPO urged the citizens especially parents to come forward and play a role to discourage kite flying and aerial firing.
Recent Stories
SCC recommends establishming free zone specialised in food, supply chains, logis ..
UAE President, VPs congratulate Australia's Governor-General on National Day
UAE President, VPs congratulate Indian President on Republic Day
RAKEZ achieves record growth in 2024, welcoming over 13,000 new companies
Rebels kill 13 foreign peacekeepers in DR Congo
Operation Chivalrous Knight 3: UAE launches sewage network maintenance project i ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 January 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 January 2025
Premier League: City 3-1 Chelsea
ACRES 2025 highlights Emirati women’s contributions to real estate sector
Mansoor bin Mohammed attends ‘Road to Champions in Dubai’ tournament
Abu Dhabi International Tennis Complex: Architectural icon & global window for s ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
RDA accelerates operation against illegal construction41 seconds ago
-
Two women die, three Injured in Kohat firecrackers blast45 seconds ago
-
Police organizing walks to spread awareness against kite flying, aerial firing47 seconds ago
-
15 criminals held50 seconds ago
-
Two including woman killed in a road accident52 seconds ago
-
10 power pilferers nabbed11 minutes ago
-
Two women die, three injured in Kohat grenade blast31 minutes ago
-
Sixth edition of Pakistan's largest Youth Summit to begin on February 1051 minutes ago
-
Four kidnapped cops released in South Waziristan51 minutes ago
-
EPA DG announces ban on plastic bags below 75 microns, boosts recycling efforts1 hour ago
-
VC, AIOU terms role of religious scholars as vital for reforming society1 hour ago
-
Balochistan a strategic trade gateway: Shahid Imran2 hours ago