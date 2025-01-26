Open Menu

Police Organizing Walks To Spread Awareness Against Kite Flying, Aerial Firing

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 26, 2025 | 02:20 PM

Police organizing walks to spread awareness against kite flying, aerial firing

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2025) Rawalpindi district police on the directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Syed Khalid Hamdani are organizing awareness walks in different areas to spread awareness against kite flying and aerial firing.

According to a police spokesman, awareness walks were organized in Taxila, Gujar Khan and Bani areas in which a large number of citizens, including public representatives, police, administration, and students, participated.

During the walks, people were informed about the life-threatening risks posed by the dangerous activity of kite flying and aerial firing.

The participants reiterated their commitment to cease kite making and flying through all possible means.

They expressed their determination to avoid engaging in this hazardous activity and pledged to abide by the law by refraining from kite flying.

In their message, the participants emphasized that no sport should take precedence over human life.

Kite flying is considered a criminal offence, and every citizen must respect the law and refrain from engaging in it.

The spokesman said that a series of awareness walks were being organized regarding prevention of kite flying and aerial firing.

Special awareness pamphlets were being distributed during the walks and awareness banners were also displayed at different points.

Kite flying is a dangerous game and it’s a crime. After the amendment in the law, kite flying is a non-bailable offence, and those found involved in the activity could be punished with imprisonment from 3 to 7 years and a fine amounting to Rs 500,000 to 5 million, said CPO Syed Khalid Hamdani. He further said that all available resources are being utilized to prevent kite flying.

The CPO urged the citizens especially parents to come forward and play a role to discourage kite flying and aerial firing.

Recent Stories

SCC recommends establishming free zone specialised ..

SCC recommends establishming free zone specialised in food, supply chains, logis ..

51 minutes ago
 UAE President, VPs congratulate Australia's Govern ..

UAE President, VPs congratulate Australia's Governor-General on National Day

1 hour ago
 UAE President, VPs congratulate Indian President o ..

UAE President, VPs congratulate Indian President on Republic Day

1 hour ago
 RAKEZ achieves record growth in 2024, welcoming ov ..

RAKEZ achieves record growth in 2024, welcoming over 13,000 new companies

2 hours ago
 Rebels kill 13 foreign peacekeepers in DR Congo

Rebels kill 13 foreign peacekeepers in DR Congo

4 hours ago
 Operation Chivalrous Knight 3: UAE launches sewage ..

Operation Chivalrous Knight 3: UAE launches sewage network maintenance project i ..

4 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 January 2025

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 January 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 January 2025

6 hours ago
 Premier League: City 3-1 Chelsea

Premier League: City 3-1 Chelsea

13 hours ago
 ACRES 2025 highlights Emirati women’s contributi ..

ACRES 2025 highlights Emirati women’s contributions to real estate sector

14 hours ago
 Mansoor bin Mohammed attends ‘Road to Champions ..

Mansoor bin Mohammed attends ‘Road to Champions in Dubai’ tournament

14 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi International Tennis Complex: Architectu ..

Abu Dhabi International Tennis Complex: Architectural icon & global window for s ..

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan