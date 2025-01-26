Police organizing walks to spread awareness against kite flying, aerial firing

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2025) Rawalpindi district police on the directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Syed Khalid Hamdani are organizing awareness walks in different areas to spread awareness against kite flying and aerial firing.

According to a police spokesman, awareness walks were organized in Taxila, Gujar Khan and Bani areas in which a large number of citizens, including public representatives, police, administration, and students, participated.

During the walks, people were informed about the life-threatening risks posed by the dangerous activity of kite flying and aerial firing.

The participants reiterated their commitment to cease kite making and flying through all possible means.

They expressed their determination to avoid engaging in this hazardous activity and pledged to abide by the law by refraining from kite flying.

In their message, the participants emphasized that no sport should take precedence over human life.

Kite flying is considered a criminal offence, and every citizen must respect the law and refrain from engaging in it.

The spokesman said that a series of awareness walks were being organized regarding prevention of kite flying and aerial firing.

Special awareness pamphlets were being distributed during the walks and awareness banners were also displayed at different points.

Kite flying is a dangerous game and it’s a crime. After the amendment in the law, kite flying is a non-bailable offence, and those found involved in the activity could be punished with imprisonment from 3 to 7 years and a fine amounting to Rs 500,000 to 5 million, said CPO Syed Khalid Hamdani. He further said that all available resources are being utilized to prevent kite flying.

The CPO urged the citizens especially parents to come forward and play a role to discourage kite flying and aerial firing.