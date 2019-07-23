Police paid Rs.54.25 million to meet funeral expenses of martyred cops

Sindh Police Department under its Employees Welfare Program paid more than 54.25 million for funeral expenses to heirs of martyred cops during a period of nine months, from july 2018 to February 2019

According to a report presented here Tuesday by Dr. Rizwan Ahmad, Additional Inspector General (AIG-Welfare) of Sindh Police, the department also paid more than 282 million to widows in the same period.

This amount was said to also include a sum of Rs.5000/- per month to the registered widows besides clearance of outstanding dues to some of these ladies.

Some 3346 policemen were released an amount of Rs. 40 million on their retirement grant whereas 205 cops were released Rs.6.73 million as marriage grant while Rs.1.28 million were given as scholarships for outstanding students worth were given to sons/daughters of 13 cops.

Rs.273 thousand were released to Ten cops injured on duty and this was said to besides the artificial limbs arranged for those turned physically incapacitated while realizing their professional capacities.