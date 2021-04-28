UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Police, Pak Army, Rangers Holds Joint Flag March In City

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Wed 28th April 2021 | 08:05 PM

Police, Pak Army, Rangers holds joint flag march in city

City police on Wednesday held a joint flag march along with Pak Army and Rangers to maintain law and order , to create awareness among citizens and implementation on Corona SOPs

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2021 ) :City police on Wednesday held a joint flag march along with Pak Army and Rangers to maintain law and order , to create awareness among citizens and implementation on Corona SOPs.

SSP Operation Zeeshan Haider and DC Ali Shahzad led the flag march.

The flag march was started from police lines and passed through chowk Katchehry, Ghanta Ghar, water works road, Daulat gate, Chungi No 14, BCG Chowk, MDA chowk and culminated at Multan police lines.

Earlier, talking to media, City Police Officer (CPO) Munir Masud Marth said that that the purpose of flag march was to create awareness among citizens about Coronavirus and implementation on SOPs.

He said that Covid 19 is a globally pandamic and preventive measures are necessary to avert from it.

He appealed the citizens to ensure implementation on Corona SOPs issued by the government and cooperate with police and other institutions.

He said that an awareness drive was launched through city traffic police and patrolling police and face masks were also being distributed among citizens.

DC Ali Shahzad said that the district government was jointly working with Police and other institutions to ensure implementation on Corona SOPs.

Related Topics

Multan Army Rangers Police Water Law And Order Road Traffic March Media From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Thai PM granted sweeping powers to curb Covid

26 seconds ago

571 COVID-19 patients under treatment in Okara

27 seconds ago

Park to be established in Spin Karez

29 seconds ago

AJK President declares resolution of Kashmir quest ..

30 seconds ago

EU's Borrell Says Bloc's Relations With Russia at ..

32 seconds ago

Finance Minister updated on tariff rationalization ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.