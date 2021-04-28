Police, Pak Army, Rangers holds joint flag march in city

City police on Wednesday held a joint flag march along with Pak Army and Rangers to maintain law and order , to create awareness among citizens and implementation on Corona SOPs

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2021 ) :City police on Wednesday held a joint flag march along with Pak Army and Rangers to maintain law and order , to create awareness among citizens and implementation on Corona SOPs.

SSP Operation Zeeshan Haider and DC Ali Shahzad led the flag march.

The flag march was started from police lines and passed through chowk Katchehry, Ghanta Ghar, water works road, Daulat gate, Chungi No 14, BCG Chowk, MDA chowk and culminated at Multan police lines.

Earlier, talking to media, City Police Officer (CPO) Munir Masud Marth said that that the purpose of flag march was to create awareness among citizens about Coronavirus and implementation on SOPs.

He said that Covid 19 is a globally pandamic and preventive measures are necessary to avert from it.

He appealed the citizens to ensure implementation on Corona SOPs issued by the government and cooperate with police and other institutions.

He said that an awareness drive was launched through city traffic police and patrolling police and face masks were also being distributed among citizens.

DC Ali Shahzad said that the district government was jointly working with Police and other institutions to ensure implementation on Corona SOPs.