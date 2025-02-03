Open Menu

Police Parade

Umer Jamshaid Published February 03, 2025 | 05:40 PM

Police parade

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2025) A general parade was held here on Monday at Police Lines to show discipline in police ranks, a police spokesman said.

A smart contingent of police presented a guard of honour to District Police Officer (DPO) Dr.Asad Ejaaz Malhi.

Divisional Superintendents of Police, DSPs and SHOs participated in the general parade. Besides district police officials, Elite Force, Traffic Police and PHP personnel also attended.

Speaking on the occasion, the DPO said that it was the responsibility of the police to protect the lives and properties of people. He warned that strict action would be taken against negligent officials and directed police officers to deal with people politely.

Recent Stories

Nahyan bin Mubarak receives Shi Yongxin, praises h ..

Nahyan bin Mubarak receives Shi Yongxin, praises his efforts in promoting cultur ..

11 minutes ago
 Razan Al Mubarak chairs 112th IUCN Council meeting ..

Razan Al Mubarak chairs 112th IUCN Council meeting in Guatemala

12 minutes ago
 DIEZ, Dubai Land Department collaborate to support ..

DIEZ, Dubai Land Department collaborate to support Proptech sector

27 minutes ago
 Saif bin Zayed attends second day of UAE SWAT Chal ..

Saif bin Zayed attends second day of UAE SWAT Challenge 2025

41 minutes ago
 EU expresses concern over Israeli ban on UNRWA ope ..

EU expresses concern over Israeli ban on UNRWA operations

1 hour ago
 UAE-EU Parliamentary Friendship Group discusses co ..

UAE-EU Parliamentary Friendship Group discusses cooperation with Lithuanian parl ..

1 hour ago
Registration Opens for Attractive Vehicle Number P ..

Registration Opens for Attractive Vehicle Number Plates via e-Auction App and We ..

2 hours ago
 ADJD showcases inmate-crafted heritage at Al Hosn ..

ADJD showcases inmate-crafted heritage at Al Hosn Festival

2 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler receives Ambassador of Oman

Sharjah Ruler receives Ambassador of Oman

2 hours ago
 ICP conducts 270 inspection campaigns against resi ..

ICP conducts 270 inspection campaigns against residency violators in January

2 hours ago
 National Team for Reviewing Impact of Data Centres ..

National Team for Reviewing Impact of Data Centres on Energy Sector holds first ..

2 hours ago
 FOURTH OFFSHORE PATROL VESSEL PNS YAMAMA ARRIVES K ..

FOURTH OFFSHORE PATROL VESSEL PNS YAMAMA ARRIVES KARACHI

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan