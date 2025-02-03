Police Parade
Umer Jamshaid Published February 03, 2025 | 05:40 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2025) A general parade was held here on Monday at Police Lines to show discipline in police ranks, a police spokesman said.
A smart contingent of police presented a guard of honour to District Police Officer (DPO) Dr.Asad Ejaaz Malhi.
Divisional Superintendents of Police, DSPs and SHOs participated in the general parade. Besides district police officials, Elite Force, Traffic Police and PHP personnel also attended.
Speaking on the occasion, the DPO said that it was the responsibility of the police to protect the lives and properties of people. He warned that strict action would be taken against negligent officials and directed police officers to deal with people politely.
