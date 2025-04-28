Police parade held

GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2025) A grand general parade was held at Police Lines Gujrat with the participation of police officers, Elite Force personnel, traffic police, and lady constables from across the district.

The event was organized under the direction of District Police Officer (DPO) Gujrat, Mustanser Ata Bajwa.

During the parade, smartly turned-out contingents presented a salute to Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) City Circle Muhammad Ilyas Baig, who inspected the parade and reviewed the turnout of the officers and personnel.