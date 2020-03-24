Police, paramilitary troops stage flag march

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2020 ) :Police and paramilitary troops Tuesday conducted flag march on main roads in Sialkot, Daska, Samabrial and Pasrur tehsils here.

A spokesperson said the activity was aimed at creating a sense of security among the public and ensuring implementation of the lockdown, announced by the provincial government, to keep people safe from the coronavirus.