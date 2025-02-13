Police, Parco officials discuss LPG tanker blast case, prevention strategy

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2025) City Police Officer (CPO) Multan Sadiq Ali Dogar held a meeting with the officials of Pak-Arab Oil Refinery (Parco) here on Thursday and discussed with them the safety measures to prevent chances of accidents during transportation of combustible substances.

Flanked by SSP Operations Kamran Amir Khan, SP Cantonment Kainat Azhar, DSP Muzaffarabad Gull Shair, SHO Ramzan Gull, and Investigations officer of LPG tanker blast case, the CPO discussed with Parco officials in threadbare the tanker blast tragedy, the lacunae that led to the blast and possible safety measures that can be adopted for prevention of recurrence of such accidents.

CPO also discussed with senior Parco officials the status of investigations into the gas tanker blast case and said that investigations laid bare many violations of safety precautions and others aspects that are being looked into. He ordered investigations teams to complete the investigations comprehensively and ensure punishment to all those found responsible for the tragic blast.

“Dispensation of justice to relatives of all those who lost their lives and those who sustained injuries was the top most priority,” CPO said.

He said that all the evidence collected was being analyzed through modern forensic science techniques. He ordered officials that in case of recurrence of any such incident in future, the concerned oil or gas company should also be exposed to the process of accountability.

Meeting agreed unanimously to make fitness and inspection process of gas and oil tankers more tough and those found unsafe must not operate. All industrial and transport companies must ensure strict monitoring of tankers and tanker drivers and staff must undergo special training to respond properly in such cases.

Parco officials promised to extend full cooperation to police in the process of investigations and introduce tougher safety measures.

Technical analysis for possible causes of gas tanker blast was in progress and special instructions issued to all industrial and transport companies to remain adhered to strict security protocol for gas and oil tankers operations.