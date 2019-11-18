UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Police Party Attacked; 30 Booked In Faisalabad

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 18th November 2019 | 01:20 PM

Police party attacked; 30 booked in Faisalabad

Rodala Road police booked 30 accused including 10 nominated persons on the charge of attack on police party

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2019 ) -:Rodala Road police booked 30 accused including 10 nominated persons on the charge of attack on police party.

Police said on Monday that Ghulam Muhammadabad police Sub-Inspector Ibraheem along with his team conducted raid in Rodala Road police precinct and arrested an accused Safdar from Chak No. 280-GB, as he was wanted to the police in a case.

The family of the accused attacked on the team with clubs and weapons and released the accused from police custody.

Consequently, constable Mujahid suffered bullet injuries, Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Zulfiqar detained, while the assailants also snatched mobile phone, cash amounting to Rs25000.

On receiving information, a team from Rodala Road police reached the spot and recovered the detained ASI Police registered a case against 30 persons including Asghar, Arshad, Mubasshar, Anas, Farooq, Imtiaz, Shehzad, Owais, Nawaz, etc.and started investigation for arrest of the accused.

Related Topics

Attack Police Mobile Road Family From

Recent Stories

Oman marks 49th National Day

5 seconds ago

Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed suffe ..

11 minutes ago

U.S. pressuring S. Korea, Japan to renew intel-sha ..

4 minutes ago

2 brothers among 3 killed in road mishaps in Sargo ..

4 minutes ago

Chief Of The Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abb ..

20 minutes ago

SAARC CCI President, SVP congratulate Sri Lankan ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.