Police Party Attacked; 30 Booked In Faisalabad
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2019 ) -:Rodala Road police booked 30 accused including 10 nominated persons on the charge of attack on police party.
Police said on Monday that Ghulam Muhammadabad police Sub-Inspector Ibraheem along with his team conducted raid in Rodala Road police precinct and arrested an accused Safdar from Chak No. 280-GB, as he was wanted to the police in a case.
The family of the accused attacked on the team with clubs and weapons and released the accused from police custody.
Consequently, constable Mujahid suffered bullet injuries, Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Zulfiqar detained, while the assailants also snatched mobile phone, cash amounting to Rs25000.
On receiving information, a team from Rodala Road police reached the spot and recovered the detained ASI Police registered a case against 30 persons including Asghar, Arshad, Mubasshar, Anas, Farooq, Imtiaz, Shehzad, Owais, Nawaz, etc.and started investigation for arrest of the accused.