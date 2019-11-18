Police party attacked; 30 booked in Faisalabad

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Rodala Road police booked 30 accused including 10 nominated persons on the charge of attack on police party

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2019 ) -:Rodala Road police booked 30 accused including 10 nominated persons on the charge of attack on police party.

Police said on Monday that Ghulam Muhammadabad police Sub-Inspector Ibraheem along with his team conducted raid in Rodala Road police precinct and arrested an accused Safdar from Chak No. 280-GB, as he was wanted to the police in a case.

The family of the accused attacked on the team with clubs and weapons and released the accused from police custody.

Consequently, constable Mujahid suffered bullet injuries, Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Zulfiqar detained, while the assailants also snatched mobile phone, cash amounting to Rs25000.

On receiving information, a team from Rodala Road police reached the spot and recovered the detained ASI Police registered a case against 30 persons including Asghar, Arshad, Mubasshar, Anas, Farooq, Imtiaz, Shehzad, Owais, Nawaz, etc.and started investigation for arrest of the accused.