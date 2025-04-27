Police Party Attacked While Recovering Stolen Items On Suspect's Indication
Sumaira FH Published April 27, 2025 | 12:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2025) A police party from Shams Colony Police Station came under heavy fire late at night while recovering stolen items based on the identification of members of an inter-provincial dacoit gang.
An official told APP on Sunday that the incident took place in the area of Sumbal Police Station, where accomplices of the arrested suspects opened indiscriminate fire on the police team in an attempt to free the detainees.
He said that thanks to bulletproof jackets and comprehensive security measures, the police officers remained unharmed during the assault.
He said that two arrested suspects sustained injuries after being caught in the crossfire initiated by their own accomplices.
He said the injured suspects were immediately shifted to a hospital for medical treatment.
He said the arrested individuals are habitual offenders with a history of involvement in serious criminal cases across Punjab and Islamabad.
He said that Islamabad Capital Police, under the leadership of DIG Muhammad Jawad Tariq, remains fully prepared at all times to protect the lives, property, and dignity of the citizens.
/APP-rzr-mkz
