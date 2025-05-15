Police Passing-out Parade Held At PTC;1538 Jawans Passed Out
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 15, 2025 | 02:00 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2025) A grand passing-out parade was held for batches 65, 66, 67, and 68 at Police Training College (PTC),Multan in which a total of 1538 jawans had completed their trainings and officially graduated.
The ceremony was graced by Commandant Police Training College Multan, Deputy Inspector General of Police, Mr. Gohar Mushtaq Bhutta, as the chief guest.Deputy Superintendent of Police Headquarters, Mr. Tahir Mushtaq Khan, administered the oath to the graduating cadets.
The graduating personnel included constables from Punjab Police, Punjab Highway Patrol, Traffic Assistants, and Band Staff from various districts of Punjab.
Speaking on the occasion, DIG Gohar Mushtaq Bhutta felicitated the newly passed-out personnel and stated that they were now fully equipped with modern policing skills and ready to serve the public and combat crime effectively.
The ceremony was attended by the families of the graduating cadets as well as the families of police martyrs.
Commandant Police Training College Multan distributed awards among the top-performing recruits including Constable Muhammad Iqbal from District Khanewal secured the overall first position in the general course,Traffic Assistant Muhammad Irfan stood first in the Traffic Assistant Course,Constable Muhammad Akbar Zafar from Vehari achieved the top position in the Punjab Highway Patrol Course,Muhammad Asif from the Band Staff was awarded first position in the Band Recruit Course and Constable Tanveer Ahmed from District Bahawalpur secured first position in the firing category
Other cadets who achieved notable positions include Saif-ur-Rehman, Muhammad Zeeshan, Muhammad Mubeen, Ali Asadullah, Allah Ditta, Alrayyan Maqsood, and Muhammad Imran.
