Police paste reflectors on slow moving vehicles to avoid accidents in smog, fog

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2020 ) :The City Traffic Police (CTP) Tuesday continued pasting reflecting stickers on the back of slow moving vehicles to avoid chances of accidents during smog and foggy nights.

In a statement issued here, CTP spokesman said that reflecting stickers were pasted on slow moving vehicles besides those which had their backlights faulty.

Informative material was also distributed among the road users who were informed to keep their lights ready in good condition to avoid chances of accidents and to maintain suitable distance from other vehicles.

The traffic education unit covered model road (Humayun road) on Tuesday while the campaign would continue to cover the rest of the city areas, the spokesman said.