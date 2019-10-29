Police patrol enhanced around girls schools in Muzaffargarh

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Taking notice of media reports and public complaints, Khangarh police have enhanced patrolling around girls schools to check harassment being caused by eve-teasers

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2019 ) : Taking notice of media reports and public complaints, Khangarh police have enhanced patrolling around girls schools to check harassment being caused by eve-teasers.

SHO Khangarh police station said there were complaints from citizens that ill-mannered boys used to roam around girls schools at closure time and harass students while they were on way to their homes.

He said that police patrol had been given instructions to deal with the eve-teasers strictly.