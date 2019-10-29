UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Police Patrol Enhanced Around Girls Schools In Muzaffargarh

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Tue 29th October 2019 | 05:18 PM

Police patrol enhanced around girls schools in Muzaffargarh

Taking notice of media reports and public complaints, Khangarh police have enhanced patrolling around girls schools to check harassment being caused by eve-teasers

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2019 ) : Taking notice of media reports and public complaints, Khangarh police have enhanced patrolling around girls schools to check harassment being caused by eve-teasers.

SHO Khangarh police station said there were complaints from citizens that ill-mannered boys used to roam around girls schools at closure time and harass students while they were on way to their homes.

He said that police patrol had been given instructions to deal with the eve-teasers strictly.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Khangarh Media From

Recent Stories

PTI govt accepts court verdict, says no politics w ..

16 minutes ago

Punjab govt spends Rs 1.29 billion on roads constr ..

3 minutes ago

Climate ministry devises plan to eliminate POPs st ..

15 minutes ago

Argentina's Grossi elected head of UN's nuclear wa ..

3 minutes ago

Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) notifies ..

3 minutes ago

Thailand, U.S. to hold talk on planned suspension ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.