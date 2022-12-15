Police patrolling enhanced, Shaheen Force being equipped with more resources to control street crime; Addl. IGP

Additional Inspector General of Police Karachi Javed Alam Odho on Thursday said street crime was the biggest issue to overcome for which the police patrolling had been enhanced and the Shaheen Force was being equipped with more resources.

Addressing a meeting with office bearers of Landhi Association of Trade and Industry (LATI), he said more than 7000 CCTV cameras were being installed with the support of traders and the business community.

The Karachi Police chief said collective efforts were being made to improve the environment of industrial zones and their adjoining areas to create crime free zones.

He added that District Police, 15 Madadgar and Traffic Police were working as a team in industrial zones.

Javed Alam Odho said the cooperation being extended by LATI and other associations to the Karachi Police was commendable.

On the occasion police personnel Gul Sher, who was injured in an exchange of firing with bandits within the limits of Quaidabad police station, was awarded Rs 50,000 by LATI Association and Rs 50,000 by Gul Ahmed Textiles.

The association on the occasion presented honorary shields to the Karachi Police Chief and other senior police officers.

SSP Korangi, SSP Malir, SSP Investigation Korangi and other senior police officers also participated in the meeting.