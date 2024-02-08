Police patrolling in sensitive areas

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2024) The police teams started patrolling in sensitive areas of Faisalabad during the ongoing polling process of General Elections 2024.

A spokesman for the police told here on Thursday that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has established total 3687 polling stations in the district, where 475 polling stations were declared most sensitive, 1695 sensitive.

The police department had made tight security arrangements for these polling stations by deputing more than 16900 security personnel whereas dolphin force, elite force and quick response force were activated for thorough patrolling especially in sensitive areas to avert any untoward incident before its occurrence, he added.

He said that CCTV cameras were also installed in all sensitive and most sensitive polling stations and the same were linked with the central monitoring cell to monitor movement of suspects.

Police said that five traffic DSPs, 88 senior traffic wardens, 487 traffic wardens, 12 senior traffic assistants and 208 traffic assistants were ensuring smooth flow of vehicular traffic to facilitate the people on election day.