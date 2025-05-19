Open Menu

Police Pay Tribute To Martyred ASI

Muhammad Irfan Published May 19, 2025 | 07:00 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2025) A contingent of Garh police station paid homage to martyred Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) Naveed-ul-Hasan on his death anniversary.

A police spokesman said here on Monday that police officials presented a ceremonial salute at his grave and laid floral wreaths in addition to offering “Fateha” for the departed soul.

He said that the tribute was paid on the special instructions of City Police Officer (CPO) Sahibzada Bilal Umar.

He said that ASI Naveed-ul-Hasan had embraced martyrdom during an encounter with robbers.

His bravery and ultimate sacrifice continue to serve as a proud symbol of honor for Faisalabad police, he added.

He said that Faisalabad police stand firmly with the families of its martyrs and will never leave them alone in the moments of happiness or grief. Gifts were also distributed among the family of the martyred police officer, he added.

