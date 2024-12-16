Police Pay Tribute To Martyred DSP
Umer Jamshaid Published December 16, 2024 | 10:11 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2024) The police contingent paid tribute to a martyred DSP by saluting his grave on his dead anniversary in the area of Ghulam Muhammad police station here on Monday.
Police spokesman said that DSP Tariq Kamboh had embraced martyrdom in the line of duty after being attacked by terrorists. Hence, a police contingent headed by ASP Gulberg and SHO Ghulam Muhammad Abad police station visited grave of DSP Tariq Kamboh and presented salute in addition to offering “Fateha” and lying flower bouquet on the grave.
He said that the martyrs were pride of Faisalabad Police. “We will never leave the families of our martyrs alone in moments of joy and sorrow. They are the shining stars of our department, as they sacrificed their lives to secure our future” he added.
The police officers also distributed gifts among the family members of martyred DSP and reiterated their commitment to supporting the families of those who laid down their lives while serving the nation.
