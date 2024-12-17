Police Pay Tribute To Martyred SI Muhammad Idrees
Muhammad Irfan Published December 17, 2024 | 06:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2024) On the directions of CCPO Lahore, Bilal Siddique Kamyana, the Lahore Police Guard paid homage at the grave of martyred Sub-Inspector Muhammad Idrees on his death anniversary. The police’s well-disciplined contingent presented a salute at the grave, laid a floral wreath and offered Fateha. The family of the martyred officer was also present on the occasion.
Sub-Inspector Muhammad Idrees embraced martyrdom on December 17, 1985, during an operation against lawbreakers while serving at New Anarkali police station.
CCPO Bilal Siddique Kamyana paid tribute to the police martyrs, stating that the sacrifices of police heroes will always be remembered.
He said the martyrs who laid down their lives in the line of duty are valuable assets.
He praised the courage and bravery of the martyred Sub-Inspector calling it a guiding light for the entire police force. He reiterated Lahore Police’s commitment to the welfare of martyrs’ families emphasizing that the force stands with the heirs of martyrs in both moments of joy and sorrow.
He said that every officer of Lahore Police stands as a strong wall against anti-social elements.
