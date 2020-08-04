UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Police Pay Tribute To Martyrs

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 hour ago Tue 04th August 2020 | 11:21 PM

Police pay tribute to martyrs

The Sindh police Sukkur on Tuesday observed Youm-e-Shuhada-e-Police (Police Martyrs Day) to pay homage to the officials of the police force who rendered their lives in the line of duty, and express solidarity with their families

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2020 ) :The Sindh police Sukkur on Tuesday observed Youm-e-Shuhada-e-Police (Police Martyrs Day) to pay homage to the officials of the police force who rendered their lives in the line of duty, and express solidarity with their families.

Special programmes were organised by the Sindh police and offices of various units of the police across the Sukkur division to commemorate the martyred cops.

In Khairpuri, the Police recruitment Center held Quran Khwani for the martyrs, which was attended by a large number of senior police officers.

On the direction of Sindh Inspector General of Police (DIG), Sukkur range Fida Hussain Mastoi special ceremonies were held at police division, ranges, zones and districts.

Related Topics

Sindh Police Martyrs Shaheed Sukkur

Recent Stories

UAE extends scope of accredited laboratories for C ..

11 minutes ago

UAE consumer spending up 65 pct in June

2 hours ago

AED66.5 bn of foreign merchandise trade through Ab ..

2 hours ago

Updated map of UAE’s terrain completed using Kha ..

2 hours ago

Saudi Arabia reports 1,342 new COVID-19 cases, 35 ..

3 hours ago

Emirates resumes flights to Kuwait City and Lisbon ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.