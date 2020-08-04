Police pay tribute to martyrs

(@FahadShabbir)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2020 ) :The Sindh police Sukkur on Tuesday observed Youm-e-Shuhada-e-Police (Police Martyrs Day) to pay homage to the officials of the police force who rendered their lives in the line of duty, and express solidarity with their families.

Special programmes were organised by the Sindh police and offices of various units of the police across the Sukkur division to commemorate the martyred cops.

In Khairpuri, the Police recruitment Center held Quran Khwani for the martyrs, which was attended by a large number of senior police officers.

On the direction of Sindh Inspector General of Police (DIG), Sukkur range Fida Hussain Mastoi special ceremonies were held at police division, ranges, zones and districts.