Police Pay Tribute To Martyrs In Kohat
Muhammad Irfan Published August 01, 2025 | 07:15 PM
In observance of Police Martyrs' Week, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) City Hafeez-ur-Rehman Yousafzai and Station House Officer (SHO) City Fayyaz Khan, accompanied by a well-equipped police force, paid homage to the graves of martyred police personnel in Kohat on Friday
KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2025) In observance of Police Martyrs' Week, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) City Hafeez-ur-Rehman Yousafzai and Station House Officer (SHO) City Fayyaz Khan, accompanied by a well-equipped police force, paid homage to the graves of martyred police personnel in Kohat on Friday.
The dignitaries offered Fateha for the eternal peace of the martyrs, reflecting the police department's deep respect and gratitude for their sacrifices.
APP/azq/378
Recent Stories
Earthquake of magnitude 6.7 strikes Kuril Islands, no tsunami threat
GCC's total GDP at constant prices exceeds $456 billion
Foreign buying of S. Korean stocks hits 17-month high in July
Significant escalation in air attacks between Russia and Ukraine
UAE leaders congratulate President of Niger on Independence Day
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 August 2025
UAE claims individual, team titles at FEI Endurance World Championship for Young ..
UAE wins bronze at Arab Basketball Championship in Bahrain
UAE’s ADMA International leads on day two of Abu Dhabi World Grappling Champio ..
Foreign delegation visit: Serena front road closed, ITP issues diversion plan
27 injured on a road accident in Chiniot during 24 hrs
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Experts call to break stigma around female drug addiction in Pakistan13 minutes ago
-
53,000 MT sugar released by mills13 minutes ago
-
U.S. trade breakthrough a game-changer for exports: Iftikhar Malik13 minutes ago
-
Three medical stores challaned over drug Act violations23 minutes ago
-
APHC leader term August 5, 2019, as unprecedented catastrophe, exposes India’s media censorship23 minutes ago
-
Taekwondo star Abu Huraira meets Agha Mehmood Shah, credits him for crucial support in career23 minutes ago
-
Body recovered from Kohistan Glacier after 28 years, nature’s astonishing power of preservation33 minutes ago
-
15 held for overcharging33 minutes ago
-
40-bed extension inaugurated at Trauma Centre, DHQ hospital DIKhan33 minutes ago
-
NA Speaker expresses grief over demise of PM’s cousin Shahid Shafi43 minutes ago
-
APHC leader Rehmani calls India's 2019 act assault on identity, rights, dignity of Kashmiris43 minutes ago
-
Secretary Information, PIO extend condolences to Namood Muslim over his mother's demise53 minutes ago