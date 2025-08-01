Police pay tribute to martyrs in Kohat

In observance of Police Martyrs' Week, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) City Hafeez-ur-Rehman Yousafzai and Station House Officer (SHO) City Fayyaz Khan, accompanied by a well-equipped police force, paid homage to the graves of martyred police personnel in Kohat on Friday

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2025) In observance of Police Martyrs' Week, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) City Hafeez-ur-Rehman Yousafzai and Station House Officer (SHO) City Fayyaz Khan, accompanied by a well-equipped police force, paid homage to the graves of martyred police personnel in Kohat on Friday.

The dignitaries offered Fateha for the eternal peace of the martyrs, reflecting the police department's deep respect and gratitude for their sacrifices.

