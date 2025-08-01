Open Menu

Police Pay Tribute To Martyrs In Kohat

Muhammad Irfan Published August 01, 2025 | 07:15 PM

Police pay tribute to martyrs in Kohat

In observance of Police Martyrs' Week, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) City Hafeez-ur-Rehman Yousafzai and Station House Officer (SHO) City Fayyaz Khan, accompanied by a well-equipped police force, paid homage to the graves of martyred police personnel in Kohat on Friday

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2025) In observance of Police Martyrs' Week, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) City Hafeez-ur-Rehman Yousafzai and Station House Officer (SHO) City Fayyaz Khan, accompanied by a well-equipped police force, paid homage to the graves of martyred police personnel in Kohat on Friday.

The dignitaries offered Fateha for the eternal peace of the martyrs, reflecting the police department's deep respect and gratitude for their sacrifices.

APP/azq/378

Recent Stories

Earthquake of magnitude 6.7 strikes Kuril Islands, ..

Earthquake of magnitude 6.7 strikes Kuril Islands, no tsunami threat

1 hour ago
 GCC's total GDP at constant prices exceeds $456 bi ..

GCC's total GDP at constant prices exceeds $456 billion

2 hours ago
 Foreign buying of S. Korean stocks hits 17-month h ..

Foreign buying of S. Korean stocks hits 17-month high in July

3 hours ago
 Significant escalation in air attacks between Russ ..

Significant escalation in air attacks between Russia and Ukraine

3 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Niger on Ind ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Niger on Independence Day

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 August 2025

5 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 August 2025

5 hours ago
 UAE claims individual, team titles at FEI Enduranc ..

UAE claims individual, team titles at FEI Endurance World Championship for Young ..

12 hours ago
 UAE wins bronze at Arab Basketball Championship in ..

UAE wins bronze at Arab Basketball Championship in Bahrain

14 hours ago
 UAE’s ADMA International leads on day two of Abu ..

UAE’s ADMA International leads on day two of Abu Dhabi World Grappling Champio ..

16 hours ago
 Foreign delegation visit: Serena front road closed ..

Foreign delegation visit: Serena front road closed, ITP issues diversion plan

16 hours ago
 27 injured on a road accident in Chiniot during 24 ..

27 injured on a road accident in Chiniot during 24 hrs

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan