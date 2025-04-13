Police, Peace Committee Eliminate Three Terrorists In Lakki Marwat
Muhammad Irfan Published April 13, 2025 | 08:30 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2025) In a joint operation conducted by the police and a local peace committee in Lakki Marwat, three terrorists were killed.
According to police on Sunday, the exchange of fire took place in the forest area of Khankhel Manduzai, located within the jurisdiction of Tajori and Bargai police stations.
The armed clash occurred when a group of around 25 terrorists was moving from one location to another. Upon receiving information, members of the local peace committee and police forces pursued the group.
During the firefight, three terrorists were killed and several others were injured. The wounded terrorists were reportedly carried away by their fleeing accomplices.
Under the supervision of District Police Officer Jawad Ishaq, teams from the Lakki Marwat police, the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD), and a special Quick Response Force launched a search operation in the area.
Police said efforts underway to identify the slain militants.
