Police perform security duty at churches

(@FahadShabbir)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2023 ) :The district police have provided security to churches across the district on Sunday, said official press release issued here on Sunday.

According to a police spokesman, District Police Officer, Bahawalpur, Syed Muhammad Abbas directed all SDPOs and SHOs to ensure the deployment of police personnel at churches where the faithful offer prayers.

"Adequate strength of police officials and personnel were deployed in and outside of religious premises of Christian community across the district," the spokesman concluded.