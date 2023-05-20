Police performance appreciated

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2023 ) :A ceremony was held at the Central Police Office on Monday to encourage the officers and personnel over their excellent performance during duty.

As many as 85 officers and personnel received cash prizes of about Rs 1.3 million and commendation certificates.

The recipients of the prizes included 85 officers and officials of the districts in Multan region, including 28 sub-inspectors, 15 ASIs, six head constables and 36 constables.

Sub-inspectors were given Rs 25,000 each, ASIs got Rs 15,000 each, head constables Rs 12,000 each and constables got Rs 10,000 each.

The IGP appreciated officers and officials who received the awards and directed them to work harder than before.

He directed them to perform their duties with more diligence in order to protect life and property of the citizens and eliminate crimes.