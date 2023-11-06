Open Menu

Police Performance Reviewed

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 06, 2023 | 03:30 PM

Police performance reviewed

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2023) District  Police Officer (DPO) Muhammad Hasan Iqbal presided over a meeting to review the police performance.

Additional SP Malik Naveed, SP Investigation Jawad Ishaq, SDPOs, SHOs and branch In-charges attended the meeting.

The DPO reviewed the performance of police stations. Orders were issued to police officers to investigate cases on  merit, arrest absconders, speed up the ongoing crackdown against electricity theft and drugs and control crime in their areas. At the end of the meeting, the DPO awarded certificates of appreciation and cash prizes to the best performing officers and police personnel.

Related Topics

Police Best

Recent Stories

Govt to ensure common man's access to basic health ..

Govt to ensure common man's access to basic health facilities: Caretaker PM

32 minutes ago
 WHO signs MoU with Pakistan to support Universal H ..

WHO signs MoU with Pakistan to support Universal Health Coverage Program

1 hour ago
 A new era for the NRMA Insurance ‘West Test’

A new era for the NRMA Insurance ‘West Test’

3 hours ago
 Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 38 Bangladesh Vs. Sri ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 38 Bangladesh Vs. Sri Lanka, Live Score, History, W ..

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 November 2023

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 November 2023

7 hours ago
Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 37 India Vs. South Af ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 37 India Vs. South Africa, Live Score, History, Who ..

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 November 2023

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 November 2023

1 day ago
 COP28 President-Designate welcomes Transitional Co ..

COP28 President-Designate welcomes Transitional Committee agreement to operation ..

2 days ago
 SC issues written order about NAB law case

SC issues written order about NAB law case

2 days ago
 Air Chief visits PAF Base Mianwali, lauds security ..

Air Chief visits PAF Base Mianwali, lauds security personnel for foiling terrori ..

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan