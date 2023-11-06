Police performance reviewed

(@FahadShabbir)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2023) District Police Officer (DPO) Muhammad Hasan Iqbal presided over a meeting to review the police performance.

Additional SP Malik Naveed, SP Investigation Jawad Ishaq, SDPOs, SHOs and branch In-charges attended the meeting.

The DPO reviewed the performance of police stations. Orders were issued to police officers to investigate cases on merit, arrest absconders, speed up the ongoing crackdown against electricity theft and drugs and control crime in their areas. At the end of the meeting, the DPO awarded certificates of appreciation and cash prizes to the best performing officers and police personnel.