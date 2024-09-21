Open Menu

Police Performance Targets Reviewed

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 21, 2024 | 08:10 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2024) An important meeting was held on Saturday at the Central Police Office here under the chairmanship of Additional IG Operations Punjab Shehzada Sultan, with the participation of RPOs, DPOs, and traffic officers from Rawalpindi and Sargodha regions via video link.

On the instructions of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, performance targets under the "Key Performance Indicators" were reviewed. Crime control, hardcore policing, traffic management, and performance of service centers were discussed, while the registration of FIRs, investigation, and challan matters, law & order handling, and the progress on resolving complaints received on 1787 were also reviewed. The protection of women and vulnerable groups, administrative matters, citizen relief, security, and service delivery issues also came under discussion.

Additional IG Operations Punjab Shehzada Sultan directed that immediate contact should be ensured with complainants of 1787 IGP complaint center for speedy resolution. He also instructed to accelerate operations against drugs, illegal arms, and organized crime. Shehzada Sultan emphasized further actions to improve crime control through effective field patrolling and response time improvement.

Additional IG Operations Punjab directed that a crackdown on encroachments and smog should be intensified in collaboration with district administrations, the rate of driving license issuance should be increased, and the easy provision of digital facilities at service centers should be ensured. DIG IAB Ameen Bukhari, AIG Operations Zahid Nawaz Marwat, and other relevant officers were present at the meeting.

