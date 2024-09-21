Police Performance Targets Reviewed
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 21, 2024 | 08:10 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2024) An important meeting was held on Saturday at the Central Police Office here under the chairmanship of Additional IG Operations Punjab Shehzada Sultan, with the participation of RPOs, DPOs, and traffic officers from Rawalpindi and Sargodha regions via video link.
On the instructions of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, performance targets under the "Key Performance Indicators" were reviewed. Crime control, hardcore policing, traffic management, and performance of service centers were discussed, while the registration of FIRs, investigation, and challan matters, law & order handling, and the progress on resolving complaints received on 1787 were also reviewed. The protection of women and vulnerable groups, administrative matters, citizen relief, security, and service delivery issues also came under discussion.
Additional IG Operations Punjab Shehzada Sultan directed that immediate contact should be ensured with complainants of 1787 IGP complaint center for speedy resolution. He also instructed to accelerate operations against drugs, illegal arms, and organized crime. Shehzada Sultan emphasized further actions to improve crime control through effective field patrolling and response time improvement.
Additional IG Operations Punjab directed that a crackdown on encroachments and smog should be intensified in collaboration with district administrations, the rate of driving license issuance should be increased, and the easy provision of digital facilities at service centers should be ensured. DIG IAB Ameen Bukhari, AIG Operations Zahid Nawaz Marwat, and other relevant officers were present at the meeting.
Recent Stories
Pakistan Railways reduces 10pc train fares
Suffers from mental disorder, reveals Alia Bhat
Convoy led by KP CM Gandapur departs for PTI rally in Lahore
Court issues non-bailable arrest warrants for KP CM Gandapur
London hospital to use drones for rapid blood sample delivery
PCB seeks high-performance coach for Red Ball team
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 September 2024
Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan’s voice touches hearts once again after three decades
PCB HEC Intervarsity Tournament 2024 to commence in October
Second Pakistan v England Test will be played in Multan
Special reforms are underway to further improve the capacity of TEVTA institutio ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
CTD arrests five suspects in 65 IBOs across Punjab55 seconds ago
-
India-sponsored sham elections in IIOJK not substitute for right of self-determination: AJK PM58 seconds ago
-
DC asks officials to remove encroachment, inspect LGP shops on daily basis1 minute ago
-
IG releases Rs1.55 mln for medical expenses of police personnel1 minute ago
-
Peace establishment, protection of every citizen task of state: CM Bugti1 minute ago
-
98th birth anniversary of Madam Noor Jehan observed1 minute ago
-
Chief Secretary assures business community of addressing infrastructure, other issues in Hyderabad1 minute ago
-
Dist admin to prioritize rehabilitation efforts for drug addicts: DC1 minute ago
-
Ongoing AJK-based hydroelectric power projects to open new vistas to consumers: AJK PM1 minute ago
-
Special Secretary Housing directs RDA to intensify activities against dengue1 minute ago
-
CT scan service started in GDA, Pak China Friendship Hospital: Dr Affan2 minutes ago
-
Tareen vows to serve people through welfare projects2 minutes ago