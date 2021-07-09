UrduPoint.com
Police Personnel Acquire 'Fire Safety And Prevention Awareness Training'

Muhammad Irfan 39 seconds ago Fri 09th July 2021 | 06:00 PM

Police personnel acquire 'Fire Safety and Prevention Awareness Training'

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2021 ) :Over 60 personnel of Security and Emergency Services including Commandos of Special Security Unit (SSU) and personnel of Madadgar-15 acquired 'Fire Safety and Prevention Awareness Training' from the officials of City District Government Karachi's Fire Department.

Purpose of the training was to acquaint personnel regarding safety precautions during fire incidents and also how to extinguish or overcome fire during fire emergency situation.

The personnel after completion of training also conducted practical demonstration of dosing the fire.

DIGP Security and Emergency Services Division Maqsood Ahmed congratulated personnel on completion of training and said it will help the personnel to act professionally and efficiently in any fire incident.

DIGP Security extended his gratitude to the officials of Fire Department for conducting the training.

