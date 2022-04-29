UrduPoint.com

Police Personnel Asked To Behave Politely With People

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 29, 2022 | 01:00 PM

Police personnel asked to behave politely with people

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2022 ) :District Police Officer (DPO) Kohat Muhammad Suleman has asked the police personnel to behave politely with people and that there should be no occurrence of misconduct.

He expressed these views during a surprise visit to a police check post at Bannu Gate.

During the visit, DPO Kohat was taken round to the office of the check post, where he examined the records. He also exchanged views with the personnel concerned regarding policing matters.

Suleman directed the staff concerned to maintain records correctly in accordance with the law.

He said that the objective of police was to protect and help people, so conveniences should be made for them to further improve the image of the police.

Muhammad further stressed to utilise all available resources to eliminate crimes from the society, adding that no leniency should be shown towards individuals, who are found guilty of criminal activities.

He said that merit and rule of law should be upheld and no discrimination would be tolerated.

Related Topics

Bannu Police Visit Kohat Criminals Post All From Merit Packaging Limited

Recent Stories

Facts against PPP Senator Gillani not properly pre ..

Facts against PPP Senator Gillani not properly presented: ECP

5 minutes ago
 Secretary Agriculture, DC Dir Lower visit Ramzan S ..

Secretary Agriculture, DC Dir Lower visit Ramzan Sasta bazaar

1 minute ago
 Pakistan earns US $508 million by exporting transp ..

Pakistan earns US $508 million by exporting transport services in 8 months

1 minute ago
 IT Minister directs timely completion of all proje ..

IT Minister directs timely completion of all projects

1 minute ago
 Crackdown launched to check overcharging of fares

Crackdown launched to check overcharging of fares

1 minute ago
 Govt. to welcome healthy criticism of media: AJK P ..

Govt. to welcome healthy criticism of media: AJK PM

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.