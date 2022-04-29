Police personnel asked to behave politely with people

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2022 ) :District Police Officer (DPO) Kohat Muhammad Suleman has asked the police personnel to behave politely with people and that there should be no occurrence of misconduct.

He expressed these views during a surprise visit to a police check post at Bannu Gate.

During the visit, DPO Kohat was taken round to the office of the check post, where he examined the records. He also exchanged views with the personnel concerned regarding policing matters.

Suleman directed the staff concerned to maintain records correctly in accordance with the law.

He said that the objective of police was to protect and help people, so conveniences should be made for them to further improve the image of the police.

Muhammad further stressed to utilise all available resources to eliminate crimes from the society, adding that no leniency should be shown towards individuals, who are found guilty of criminal activities.

He said that merit and rule of law should be upheld and no discrimination would be tolerated.