Police personnel asked to strictly adhere Covid-19 SOPs

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2021 ) :Additional Inspector General (AIG) Operations has directed all police personnel to ensure strict implementation of COVID-19 Standard Operating Procedure SOPs.

According to notification, issued by Central Police Office the decision was taken keeping in view the new surge in coronavirus.

It has been directed that all officials should wear masks and avoid close contact while performing their duties, negligence in this regard shall not be tolerated and strict departmental action shall be taken in case of violation of corona SOPs, it added.